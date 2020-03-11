BUDA, Texas — Texas police are looking for a bank robbery suspect that Law Officer is dubbing, the “Black Face Bandit,” for obvious reasons

The Buda Police Department needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who robbed one of their banks. Nevertheless, we couldn’t help but wonder; is this guy simply stupid, or should he be charged with a hate crime, too?

Police said on March 9, at approximately 3 p.m., officers were dispatched to Broadway Bank on FM 1626 regarding a robbery. Buda Police Department said man had just left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash after passing a demand note to the teller.

Buda police described the “Black Face Bandit” as a white or Hispanic male in his 40s. Law Officer would add that he is also the one with a dim light bulb.

The case is under investigation and no further details were immediately available.

Police ask if you have any information regarding the identity of this man or any additional information, please call 512-312-1001 and ask to speak with Detective Fleming.