MIAMI — A Florida lawyer was arrested in connection with a series of bank robberies and attempted bank robberies in the Miami area over the past several weeks, federal authorities said Wednesday.

Miami lawyer Aaron Patrick Honaker, 41, was charged with robbing a bank in Coral Gables on Oct. 3 and another in Aventura on Oct. 10 for a total of $1,850, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Florida said in a press statement.

He allegedly attempted four other bank robberies in Coral Gables around the same time, but was unsuccessful.

Police spotted a man appearing to case the area near a Coral Gables bank on Oct. 20 and identified him as Honaker, the complaint said. During his arrest, officials said Honaker had a ball-point hammer in his waistband and carried what appeared to be several bank robbery demand notes, CBS Miami reported.