CHICAGO — Superintendent David Brown of the Chicago Police Department said on Thursday that 76 police officers have been shot or shot at in 2021 while reflecting on the city’s disastrous year related to violent crime.

Brown said police officers are committed to keeping Chicago safe and outlined goals to decrease crime in 2022, Fox News reported.

The Windy City closes out 2021 with nearly 800 homicides as of Dec. 26 compared to the 763 murders recorded during the same time period in 2020, according to CPD’s crime statistics.

“No day is the same for law enforcement,” Brown said during a Thursday news conference. “Their actions are a reminder that no matter the task, no matter the risk, Chicago police officers do the most good for the people of this great city.”

CPD made arrests in 392 homicide this year, indicating a clearance rate of just under 50 percent, FOX 32 reported. It is their highest clearance rate in nearly two decades.