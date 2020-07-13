Fifty-one people have been shot, nine of them fatally, across Chicago so far this weekend.

The Chicago Sun Times reports that the deadly weekend started early Friday evening when Fifteen-year-old Terrance Malden was shot and killed on the South Side

Two other teenagers were wounded in separate shootings between then and 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The shocking numbers were actually a decline from the July 4th weekend when 79 people were shot, 15 fatally.

In the same weekend last year, 39 people were shot.

Early Sunday, a man was killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

One of the victims, a 52-year-old man was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men, 23, and 33, were each shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 33-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured Saturday night in Avalon Park on the South Side.

A little over an hour earlier, a 33-year-old man was shot to death in Englewood on the South Side.

Frank Ellis was outside a home about 8:15 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up in front of him. Several people got out and opened fire, striking him in the back. Ellis, who lived in West Englewood, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Saturday morning, a man was killed and another was wounded in Austin on the West Side.

The man, 41, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest about 1:32 a.m. in the 300 block of North Ashland Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another man was found with a fatal gunshot wound about half an hour earlier in Park Manor on the South Side.