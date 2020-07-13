The daughter of one of two Texas police officers shot and killed Saturday evening, posted on Twitter to mourn the loss of her father and found in a cruel and heartless way the evil that exists.

Savannah Chavez, the daughter of McAllen (TX) Officer Ismael Chavez wrote the following:

Words cannot describe the pain the pain I’m in, but I’m glad my dad is at peace. You were an amazing man and anyone that came across you knew that. I’m going to miss you so much. You died doing what you loved most. You died a hero. I love you daddy, see you soon #bluelivesmatter

In a sane world, this teenager would receive what she needs the most during this gut wrenching time…support but instead, many of the replies for vile, disgusting and outright evil. From antifa to activists to a host of other grotesque and inhumane individuals, the filth came pouring in.

Some said “ACAB,” (“All Cops Are Bastards”) and others said they celebrated his death.

Savannah has since had to delete her message and it is a sad and reprehensible affair that a young girl cannot post a tribute to her hero father.

Officer Ismael Chavez was 39 years old, a former economics and chemistry teacher, and a loving father.

His life will always be remembered and that is more than we can say for the evil that not only commented on Savannah’s post but the same that he fought to protect others against each day.

Frankly, we are pissed and we have a message for the scum that did this.

Come after us instead of a teenage girl but don’t do from your mother’s basement in front of a computer.

Message us and we will gladly meet you and you can say the same to our face.

And just so this evil doesn’t understand what normal, sane civilians believe: #BLUELIVESMATTER