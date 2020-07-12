The Indianapolis Police Department are investigating the murder of a young mother who was allegedly killed for telling Black Lives Matter activists that “All Lives Matter.”

24-year-old Jessica Doty Whitaker was shot in the head and killed last Sunday.

According to Fox59, there was an argument “over Black Lives Matter and language” but both sides eventually separated. Shortly after, a witness claims that a suspect opened fire and ran away.

Robert Doty, the victim’s father told the Pundit the supporters of Black Lives Matter had walked by her and her fiancé and said “Black Lives Matter,” to which Jessica responded that “All Lives Matter.”

The shooting took place shortly after that exchange.

The victim’s fiancé Jose Ramirez told the station, “It was squashed and they went up the hill and left we thought, but they were sitting on St. Claire waiting for us to come under the bridge and that’s when she got shot.”

“She shouldn’t have lost her life. She’s got a 3-year-old son she loved dearly,” Ramirez continued. “It’s hard to tell him his mom is in heaven and if you want to talk to her you have to look up and say, ‘I love you mom.’

The suspect(s) have still not been caught.

The victim’s grandfather posted on Facebook that “multiple black assailants” were responsible.

“Why isn’t anybody outraged about this?” he asked in the post. “Is it that BLM was involved or that it was white young adults that [were] the victims?”

Whitaker was a certified nursing assistant who was planning on returning to school in August to become a registered nurse, get married next year and continue to raise her son.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for her Jessica’s family. It reads the following:

She does not deserve this. She has passed away on July 5th, 2020 around 3:30 Am. … We are asking for you to donate whatever you can to help our family give her the most beautiful service she deserves. Also to help with the beautiful son she left behind. That was her pride and joy.”