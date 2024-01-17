Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Penn. – Five women from New York were killed on Tuesday after they were struck by a tractor-trailer combo when they exited their respective vehicles on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County, Penn. The victims are believed to be from the same family, according to reports.

Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland said the tragic crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-81 at mile marker 196.6 in Scott Township, north of Scranton, WOLF FOX 56 reported.

Sometime prior to the horrific fatal collision, a 2022 Honda Odyssey traveling north and containing four occupants lost control and struck the median barrier. As a result, the automobile became disabled in the left lane.

Following the crash, an Audi A6 carrying two relatives of the Odyssey occupants stopped on the right shoulder to assist.

Hence, the occupants of the Audi crossed both travel lanes to speak with occupants in the Odyssey. Two of the minivan’s occupants remained in the vehicle while two were standing in the left lane.

A tractor-trailer combo traveling northbound then struck the disabled Odyssey’s driver-side, according to law enforcement authorities, FOX Weather reported.

Three of four pedestrians who were struck suffered fatal injuries, while one survived. Two occupants who remained inside the van were also killed.

The five deceased victims were all from New York, WOLF FOX 56 reported. They have been identified by Pennsylvania State Police as follows:

Harvrist Zebari, 42, of Endwell

Fatma Ahmed, 71, of Binghamton

Shahzinaz Mizouri, 56, of Vestal

Aleen Ameen, 19, of Johnson City

Berivan Zebara, 43, of Johnson City

The driver of the Audi A6 was a 22-year-old male from Johnson City. He sustained moderate injuries, while the driver of the tractor-trailer also suffered minor injuries.

Coroner Rowland said the victims are believed to be members of the same family.

According to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton, New York, several inches of snow had fallen in Lackawanna County during Tuesday’s storm, FOX Weather reported.

Snow totals ranged from about 2.4 inches near Archbald, Penn. to 4.5 inches in Moscow, Penn.

