DALLAS – Four people were shot and killed Sunday evening at an apartment complex in Northwest Dallas, according to law enforcement officials.

Officers in Dallas responded to the Arlo apartment community in the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. regarding the shooting, NBC DFW reported.

Upon arrival, officers discovered four people had been fatally shot at the complex, police said.

Law enforcement authorities have not yet released names of the victims, details regarding the crime or information on a suspect.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and more information would be provided at a later time.