DOWNEY, Calif. – Four people were killed killed in a fiery single-vehicle collision early Saturday morning on the 5 Freeway in the City of Downey. Three of the deceased victim’s were identified as United States Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton.

The California Highway Patrol said a 2018 Dodge Charger was involved in the single-vehicle crash, which occurred about 2:30 a.m. on a southbound stretch of I-5 Freeway south of Lakewood Boulevard, KTLA reported.

The Charger was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived on scene, according to the CHP. All four occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary information indicates that the driver lost control of the vehicle at a high rate of speed causing the vehicle to collide with a guardrail and the bridge abutment of the Lemoran Avenue pedestrian overcrossing,” CHP said in a statement. “The force of the impact caused the vehicle to split in two, subsequently ejecting the two rear passengers onto the right shoulder. The driver and front passenger remained inside the front portion of the vehicle which became fully engulfed in flames against the sound barrier wall.”

Records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner identified three of the victims as 26-year-old Daniel Nichols, 27-year-old Joshua Leandra Moore, Jr. and 21-year-old Rodrigro Zermeno Gomez. USMC officials on Monday confirmed each man was an active-duty Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton.

The fourth victim remains unidentified, according to the news outlet.

