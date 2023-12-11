Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Three people were killed during a wrong-way crash on a Florida bridge involving a stolen Ford Mustang and a rideshare driver, according to law enforcement authorities.

The triple fatality occurred last Wednesday night, Dec. 6, on I-275 at the Skyway Bridge in St. Petersburg, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP troopers responded to assist deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office regarding a stolen Ford Mustang that had rammed sheriff’s vehicles and fled after they tried to arrest the driver, the New York Post reported.

The suspect, later identified as Leosvany Roman, 22, reportedly smashed into two HCSO vehicles before fleeing the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Leosvany Roman was taken into custody after smashing into two HCSO patrol units before fleeing the scene, the sheriff’s office said. ( Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office)

Roman then led law enforcement personnel on a chase. During the pursuit, he collided into a state trooper’s unit, then turned around, rammed the vehicle a second time before speeding away and smashing head-on into a Dodge Caravan, according to the FHP.

HCSO provided the following details in a news release:

On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at approximately 10:20 p.m., HCSO Auto Theft Task Force members observed Leosvany Arias Roman, 22, while in the county driving a white Ford Mustang reported stolen by the Tampa Police Department. In an attempt to arrest Roman, deputies approached him after he parked in front of a business located at 2919 West Columbus Drive within city limits. Starting the car up, he made the wrong decision to ram two HCSO vehicles and fled the area. Leosvany Arias Roman is facing charges from HCSO for his crimes in Hillsborough County. A second suspect, Mohammed Ali Pujol, 30, sitting in a silver Mercedes sedan parked next to the white Mustang, placed his vehicle into drive and sped towards an HCSO deputy who managed to jump out of the way. Tampa Police Officers assisted by attempting a traffic stop and ultimately used stop sticks on the 3300 block of North Nebraska Avenue and arrested Pujol. He, too, is facing several felony charges from HCSO for his crimes.

The driver of the Caravan was an Uber operator who was pronounced dead at the scene along with one of three passengers, the FHP confirmed. A second passenger later died at a hospital from her injuries, authorities said.

“This criminal had no regard for human life. Our deputies, facing danger, had to jump out of the way of a man they feared would run them over to get away,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “The additional charges he faces will ensure the only road he’s ever on again is the one that leads straight to jail.”

The triple fatality occurred on I-275 at the Skyway Bridge in St. Petersburg. ( Florida Highway Patrol)

The Caravan driver was identified as a 33-year-old man from Bradenton, Florida. The passenger who died at the scene is said to be a 52-year-old man from Ohio, according to the New York Post reported.

FHP was unable to confirm whether the Caravan driver was on duty for Uber at the time.

Uber said in a statement that they have no record of the trip, and that the crash “does not appear to be connected to the Uber platform,” Fox News reported.

In addition to the victims who were killed, a 24-year-old passenger from Ohio sustained serious injuries, and a 27-year-old trooper who is a two-year veteran with the department, also suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident, FHP said.

According to the FOX 13 Tamp Bay, Roman is charged with felony murder, vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, and grand theft motor vehicle.