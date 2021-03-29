Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Department of Justice data indicates that violence increased significantly since 2015. And new data more clearly indicates that more than 230 people are shot per day.

NBC News (quotes rearranged for brevity)

From The Crime Report: While more than 100 people in the U.S. die each day from gun violence, more than 230 people a day experience a nonfatal, but sometimes life-altering gun injury, NBC News reports.

A new report by the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety says gunshots wounded an estimated 84,776 people in 2017, many of them teenagers and young adults from “communities that have been the most disadvantaged.”

Accordingly, Latinos are hospitalized for non-fatal gun injuries at more than double the rate, and Black patients at more than 10 times the rate, of their white counterparts, the analysis found.

Latinos and Blacks suffer non-fatal firearm assaults at exponentially higher rates than white people. A majority of gun assault survivors live in big cities, and six in 10 reside in ZIP codes with a median household income of less than $44,000 per year.

Context: Most Violent Crime Does Not Involve Firearms

Information collected by the FBI shows that firearms were used in 67.5 percent of the nation’s murders, 41.4 percent of robberies, and 20.6 percent of aggravated assaults.

About 70 percent of all homicides and eight percent of all non-nofatal violent victimizations (rape, sexual assault, robbery and aggravated assault) were committed with a firearm, mainly a handgun, FBI.

National Crime Victimization Survey: A handgun was used in about 7 in 10 firearm homicides and about 9 in 10 non-fatal firearm violent crimes. 26 percent of robberies and 31 percent of aggravated assaults involved a firearm, such as handguns, shotguns or rifles, Bureau Of Justice Statistics.

In 2019, there were 5,440,680 non-homicide violent crimes. 440,830 involved firearms, Bureau Of Justice Statistics.

The vast majority of violent crimes do not involve firearms. The overwhelming majority of violent crimes where firearms were present were handguns.

Context-Violence Increases Since 2015

Critics insist that violent crime is down per historical trends before 2015. Detractors say that the increase in violence in 2020 is overblown. Some insist that per FBI data (the 41 percent of violent crimes reported) violence has decreased substantially.

We have a 28 percent increase in all violent crime (including simple assaults) per the National Crime Survey (2015-2018), and the presumption that this applies to 2019 (no change in violent crime in 2019 when including simple assaults per BJS), a tripling of violent crime per Gallup, endless media reports of vastly increasing urban violence in 2020 after the lockdowns, a rise in homicides and aggravated assaults in 2019 and 2020 per the Major Cities Chiefs Association, a considerable and recent rise in homicides, aggravated assaults and robberies after the lockdowns by the University of Missouri, and considerable increases in homicides and violence by COVID and Crime.

Per FBI preliminary statistics for all of 2020, there was a 25 percent increase in homicides, overall violent crime increased by 3.3 percent, and aggravated assaults increased by 10.5 percent.

Crime in The US

Conclusions

Violent crime is increasing and those shot but live is yet another indication of the level of violence in the United States.

But we need to understand that most violent crimes (except homicides) do not involve firearms. The numbers presented above as to people shot but surviving are a dramatic undercount of people surviving violence daily.

Whether the weapon was a beer bottle or a knife or a vicious beating, the numbers of people victimized by violence who survive are far greater than 230 daily.