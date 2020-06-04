Two NYPD officers were shot and another was stabbed in Brooklyn on Wednesday night during a confrontation with a knife-wielding suspect, according to multiple reports.

One officer was shot in the arm and the other struck in the hand by gunfire.

According to the New York Post, both officers were rushed to Kings County Hospital and are expected to survive.

The suspect was taken into custody after he was shot several times by the officers, police added.

The shooting happened in Brooklyn at midnight.

A city wide curfew is in effect at 8 p.. to quell unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

VIDEO: OFFICER SHOT IN BROOKLYN

Video via @CPConrad pic.twitter.com/s03N862Y1g — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) June 4, 2020

The incident started after a suspect approached an officer around 11:45 p.m. and stabbed him in the neck.

The officer and the suspect fought for the weapon, which caused gunfire to strike both the officers.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.