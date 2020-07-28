Two Aurora police officers were shot on Monday evening during a robbery investigation.
Police are at the scene in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, just south of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and east of Tower Road.
#APDAlert Officers are on scene with @DenverPolice regarding an OIS on Argonne.
2 Aurora Police Officers have been shot and transported to the hospital.
Updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/pjOQzGrYFw
— Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 28, 2020
Both of the officers have non-life-threatening injuries, Aurora police said.
The Aurora officers were pursuing a robbery suspect at the time of the incident.
The suspect has been shot and is expected to survive.
