MINNEAPOLIS — A total of 12 people were shot and one man was killed early Sunday when gunfire erupted in a Minneapolis business district, police said.

The shooting occurred around the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue, not far from Bde Maka Ska, the largest lake in the city’s Chain of Lakes, Fox News reported.

“12 people have suffered gunshot wounds in an incident on 2900 block of Hennepin S. 1 adult male died and 11 have no –life-threatening wounds,” Minneapolis Police posted on Twitter.

There was no indication that a suspect or suspects had been arrested, and no details on what may have sparked the shooting.

The shooting continued along the length of a block, with windows of local businesses being shot out, a Minneapolis Star-Tribune reporter posted on Twitter.

A police spokesman says there are between 8-10 victims, saying “we’re trying to ascertain” which victims at area hospitals were injured in the Uptown shooting, and which were wounded in another, unrelated shooting. Says that in the Uptown incident, gunfire broke out about 12:37. — Libor Jany (@StribJany) June 21, 2020

Police warned residents to stay away from the crime scene.

There were no further details reported at this time.