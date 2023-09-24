Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Chicago – The Bears may have another reason to leave the Windy City. Chicago’s Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears, was the target of a $100,000 theft of maintenance vehicles and equipment last week, officials report.

Persons unknown reportedly broke into the facility’s parking garage and made off with lawnmowers, several John Deere Gator vehicles, and other equipment, according to WGN-TV.

Breitbart reported that the thieves also tore down fixed fencing erected to keep people out of the area so that they could drive the vehicles out of their enclosure.

The equipment reportedly belonged to a contractor hired by the stadium to do work on the grounds, not the Chicago Bears, the City of Chicago, or the Chicago Park District.

The Chicago Police Department is investigating the incident but has not announced if they have any suspects.

Several other odd incidents befell the team this week, as well. Alan Williams, the defensive coordinator, suddenly resigned after rumors emerged that the FBI raided his home and offices near the Bears’ facility.

“I am taking a step back to take care of my health and family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history,” Williams said in a statement, ESPN reported.

The team has denied that the feds raided Halas Hall.

