10 wounded, 1 dead in early morning shooting at Ohio bar

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ten people were wounded and one person is dead after gunfire erupted outside a bar early Monday morning, WOIO reported.

East Cleveland police received multiple calls of shots fired at about 2:53 a.m. outside the “Just Us Lounge & Deli.” Upon arrival, officers discovered a horrific scene and several victims were taken to various hospitals.

One person died from injuries sustained during the mass shooting, but no information on the victim has been released at the present time, 14 News reported.

There is no immediate information on surviving gunshot victims or additional information from law enforcement authorities.

State agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation have been summoned to the crime scene and will assist with the investigation.