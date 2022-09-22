Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Homeowners in Harris County were stunned to see a huge alligator crawling around their neighborhood this week.

A 10-foot gator was spotted eerily roaming the streets of a subdivision in Atascocita, located about 30 miles northeast of Houston down in Harris County, according to a tweet by Constable Mark Herman.

Local residents told KPRC that the menacing visitor was first spotted on a security camera partially beneath a truck in a homeowner’s driveway early Monday morning.

As police arrived, the alligator was back roaming the street, NBC DFW reported.

SEE YOU LATER, ALLIGATOR! This morning, deputies responded to the 13800 block of N Lake Branch Lane in Atascocita in reference to an 10 ft alligator in the middle of the road. The alligator has been safely captured and in Animal Control's possession. pic.twitter.com/G8sPY1OBgy — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) September 19, 2022

Hence, law enforcement officers summoned a specialist to the scene to “apprehend” the trespasser. The animal control expert covered the reptile’s face with a hoodie and secured its jaw to prevent a bite.

Due to the large size of the gator, he next worked with a tow truck driver to lift the big fella into the bed of his pickup truck before driving away.

According to the news outlet, the alligator is now safe with Animal Control.