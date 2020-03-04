WYOMING – More than 100 vehicles were involved in a series of chain reaction collision over the weekend on an interstate in Wyoming. As a result, three people died and dozens more were injured.

Law enforcement authorities said in a Monday news release that the crashes began around 3:39 p.m. Sunday around milepost 181 and 184 on Interstate 80 near the city of Rawlins, about 180 miles west of Cheyenne.

“Weather is reported to be a factor in these crashes,” according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 100-vehicle pileup, and another one nearby around the same time involving 40 vehicles, happened in severe snowy weather. A photo released on Monday showed wrecked tractor-trailers involved in the pileup still on the roadway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only did vehicles pileup, but bodies amassed at local hospitals.

About 30 people were taken to the emergency room at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins, hospital spokeswoman Stephanie Hinkle told the Casper Star-Tribune.