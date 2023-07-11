Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAS VEGAS – At least four women were involved in a wild brawl inside Encore at Wynn Las Vegas resort hotel over the weekend. The fight occurred near a set of poker tables and even involved one woman who was pulled from a motorized scooter at the luxurious Las Vegas hotel.

The fight was captured by multiple camera angles as a security guard and a bystander tried to break up the out-of-control skirmish Sunday evening, the New York Post reported.

One video begins rolling mid-fight with two women, one in jean shorts and the other in a two-piece dress with her thong exposed, struggling on the floor as they wrestle and kick at one another.

A man in a Nike T-shirt rushes in and tries to break up the fracas, which is wildly out of control, footage shows.

The man manages to grab two of the women and separate them from the other two as he pushes them against a wall.

Part of the fight even included a women being dragged off a motorized scooter. (Screenshot SplashNews.com)

He then keeps another woman from reaching those two women as he tries to keep the peace.

“Get back,” he can be heard saying as another bystander taking in the wild action comments, “Damn.”

In more footage of violent back-and-forth, the woman in a dress tries to drag a woman in cream sweatpants off a motorized scooter before a security guard and the man in Nike intervene.

“Damn,” another spectator can be heard saying. “Crazy.”

Yep… even at the Wynn! Fight outside poker tournament at the Wynn on the Las Vegas Strip. pic.twitter.com/6Ll6rYEMgx — NetworkinVegas.com (@Networkinvegas) July 10, 2023

According to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, no one was taken into custody, but one citation was issued for an unspecified offense, the New York Post reported.

