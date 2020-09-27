BEND, Ore. — An Oregon police department has been infected by wokeness as they announced the removal of thin blue vinyl decals from its patrol units. The police agency has yielded to political bullies who misrepresent facts. Sadly, the agency says it has become a divisive symbol to some in the community.

The decals run along the sides of 29 Bend Police Department vehicles from door to rear. Work on removing them began last week.

Police Chief Mike Krantz said the blue line was originally meant to represent a blue horizon behind the mountain graphics on the patrol cars, but in light of recent events, that meaning was being interpreted differently, KTVZ reports.

“The intent of the blue line with the black background is, of course, for current law enforcement is the memorial, the ultimate sacrifice of giving your life and service of your community,” Krantz told the station Thursday.

This is a bilingual message / Este es un mensaje bilingüe. Our patrol vehicles are currently getting a makeover, by… Posted by City of Bend Police Department on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

“Some community members view it as an important piece on our cars, others view it as a barrier between the police and the community, so it’s my role to evaluate that and look at how we can best serve the entire community,” he said.

On Facebook, the police department said, “the divisive use of the thin blue line symbol to fit a narrative unassociated with our department or what we stand for, has unintentionally created an ongoing divide between some members of our community and the police officers who serve them.”

“In the spirit of mending divide, being inclusive with the community we serve, and to continue to build trust within our entire community, our current and future vehicle graphics package will no longer contain a blue line,” it said.

The department said moving forward it would seek a new design that incorporates a way to honor first responders who died in service to their communities.

Nearby Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, also has a horizontal blue line across the back of its patrol cars, as well as a few vehicles with the black-and-white “Thin Blue Line” American flag.

“DCSO is not removing them,” sheriff’s Lt. William Bailey told KTVZ Thursday.