KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A juvenile has been charged in a quadruple homicide after victims were discovered dead in a southern West Virginia home Sunday morning.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office released the following details:

Today at 10:40 a.m. a 911 call was placed from the 1300 block of Cemetery Hill Drive in Elkview. The caller had gone to a residence there to check on some family. They’d not had contact with the relatives for days. When the caller arrived he found the door unlocked and entered. He discovered three of the residents dead from an apparent act of violence. He went to a nearby house and called 911. A fourth victim was found in the house by responding Deputies. A fifth resident of the house, a juvenile, has since been safely located elsewhere. The deceased are a family, including an adult man, an adult female, a 12 year old boy, and a 3 year old boy. Deputies have been investigating the matter since it was reported. This does not appear to be a random crime. Additional information may be released later tonight.

The name of the suspect will not be released due to age, Fox reported. Police said they will release the names of the deceased individuals on Monday.