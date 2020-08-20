NEW YORK — The law enforcement profession has been immersed in muck and mire over the past six months. Sometimes we simply need a feel-good story that makes us smile.

This story did it for us. A simple relational connection between a father and son; patriots and sheepdogs.

On Wednesday, Officer Murphy from the NYPD 43 Precinct came home from a tour of duty in Afghanistan with the Air National Guard. His first order of business was to surprise his dad, Sergeant Murphy, who works at the NYPD 52 Precinct, according to NYPD.

They shared the reunion with the rest of us via Facebook.

Welcome home, indeed!