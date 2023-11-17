Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

One of the most corrupt and destructive entities within law enforcement are Police Consent Decrees imposed by the Department of Justice. For the last 30 years, every agency that has “voluntarily” entered into these decrees have suffered extreme levels of violent crime, blown cup budgets, and a police agency that is the shell of what it used to be.

We are not being sensational but citing facts and we encourage you to research our past articles on the issue.

Phoenix is the latest city to participate in a DOJ investigation and as they await their fate (which is always the same…RACISTS), a website has emerged that places the light on the dark forces that are consent decrees.

The site is no doubt designed to put the politicians on notice as they are the only ones that can agree to a consent decree but it is also serving as the only resource we have found to bring years of data forward on what consent decrees have done to agencies and communities across the country.

With Save Phoenix, no leader, in any agency has an excuse to entertain a police consent decree. If changes need to be made within an agency the last entity anyone wants doing that is the federal government.

The evidence is clear.