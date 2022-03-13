Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – An East Cost storm system referred to as a “bomb cyclone” led to a 73-vehicle pileup on a Pennsylvania highway just after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the massive chain reaction crash on Interstate 581 in Cumberland County led to injuries sustained by 10 people, Aol.com reported.

Trooper Megan Ammerman said injuries ranged from “minor to moderate.” Injured parties were transported to local hospitals in order to be triaged and treated by medical staff.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY CRASH: 73 vehicles were involved in the crash… 43 vehicles sustained damage. 10 people were injured. Thank you to all the fire departments, penndot and all of the local agencies for the help! pic.twitter.com/0h3OLBkudQ — Trooper Megan Ammerman (@PSPTroopHPIO) March 13, 2022

The interstate was closed for four house while law enforcement authorities investigated in the frigid weather, NBC of Philadelphia reported.

Motorists and other witnesses reported whiteout conditions prior to the crash, according to WHTM-TV.

Buses were deployed to pick up people without serious injuries who were involved in the crash, Ammerman noted on Twitter. The people were taken to the New Cumberland Borough Fire Department, which had opened a warming and reunification site.