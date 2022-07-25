Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

New York City – A Wild video captured a 16-year-old boy punching and grappling with an NYPD cop who confronted him for allegedly jumping a turnstile in Manhattan over the weekend.

The boy — who has previously been arrested for possession of a loaded gun and robbery — was released the next day on his own recognizance, police sources said.

“If New Yorkers want to know why the chaos in the transit system is not improving more quickly — this is why,” fumed Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association union.

“The criminals underground know they can get in a brawl, choke a cop and be back out in hours. Cops are putting ourselves on the line to make the subways safer, but we are feeling abandoned by a justice system that won’t back us up.”

The New York Post reported that the teen, whom cops are not publicly identifying because of his age, jumped the turnstile at the 125th Street-Lexington Avenue station in East Harlem just before 6 p.m. Saturday, cops said. A 16-year-old girl who was with him ducked under the turnstile, authorities said.

The boy “became verbally aggressive for over 3 minutes with officers” before they attempted to arrest him, authorities said.

His arrest sparked the caught-on-video mayhem in which the boy began to punch the cop, who returned the blows.

The boy was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, cops said.

He was released on his own recognizance during a Sunday court appearance, police sources said.