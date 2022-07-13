Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

UVALDE, Texas – The Austin American-Statesman published an edited and full version of video obtained by the news outlet that shows the law enforcement response to the massacre at Robb Elementary School in May.

The video file obtained by the Statesman, part of the investigative file, includes security video footage from a nearby funeral home showing the gunman arrive at the school by crashing a pickup in a ditch, and includes audio of 911 calls and officers speaking in the hallway, as well as the sound of gunfire.

The video contains text to put the images in context from the May 24 massacre where 19 students and two teachers were murdered by an 18-year-old gunman.

WATCH EDITED VIDEO

The New York Post highlighted that a sheriff’s deputy whose 10-year-old daughter was slaughtered during the mass shooting was among the law enforcement personnel in the hallway, video shows.

Felix Rubio wiped away tears and clasped his hand over his mouth as gunman Salvatore Ramos committed the horrific massacre, according to the footage.

WATCH FULL VIDEO

The deputy — whose 10-year-old daughter Lexi was inside the classroom — stood helpless in the school’s hallway as heavily armed officers neglected to engage the gunman at any point during the 77-minute-long rampage.

Footage shows officers grabbing Rubio’s shirt. His 10-year-old daughter Lexi, was killed during the shooting.

Authorities say more than 100 rounds were fired in the massacre before the Border Patrol tactical team breached the classroom and killed the gunman.

Lexi Rubio was among 21 people murdered during the shooting spree. (Facebook / Kimberly Mata-Rubio)

“There’s compelling evidence that the law enforcement response to the attack at Robb Elementary was an abject failure and antithetical to everything we’ve learned over the last two decades since the Columbine massacre,” Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said during a June hearing before the Texas State Senate, Law Officer reported.

“Obviously, not enough training was done in this situation, plain and simple. Because terrible decisions were made by the on-site commander,” McCraw said of Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief.

“The officers had weapons, the children had none. The officers had body armor, the children had none. The officers had training, the subject had none. One hour and 14 minutes and eight seconds. That’s how long the children waited, and the teachers waiting in Room 111 to be rescued. And while they waited, the on-scene commander waited for radio and rifles. And he waited for shields and he waited for SWAT. Lastly, he waited for a key that was never needed,” McCraw testified.