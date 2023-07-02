Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BALTIMORE — Two were killed and 28 injured at a block party in Baltimore on Sunday. Three of the wounded were in critical condition. The bloody crime scene in a city plagued by violence may just be the beginning to a holiday weekend that has traditionally been violent across the country.

The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. at a block party in the Brooklyn Homes area in the southern part of the city, as reported by NPR.

The shooting comes amid gatherings around the country leading up to the July Fourth holiday. Elsewhere, a shooting in Kansas left seven people with gunshot wounds and two more victims hospitalized after being trampled as people rushed out of a nightclub early Sunday morning, police there said.

An 18-year-old woman was found dead at the scene and a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after, police said.

No arrests were made immediately after the shooting.

Authorities said the crime scene was extensive and that it will take some time for detectives to work it.

The violence comes as federal prosecutors in Baltimore this week touted their efforts to reduce violent crime in the city. Police have reported nearly 130 homicides and close to 300 shootings so far this year, though that’s down from the same time last year.