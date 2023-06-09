BALTIMORE – Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced on Thursday that he is stepping down after four years in the role. Harrison, who was appointed by the mayor in 2019, said he is leaving to pursue other opportunities, FOX 5 Washington, DC reported.

“I have been truly blessed to serve this city of Baltimore,” Harrison said in a statement. “The opportunity to serve as your police commissioner is one that I will always cherish.”

Harrison’s departure comes at a time when the Baltimore Police Department is facing a number of challenges, including a high rate of violent crime and a shortage of officers. In 2022, there were 352 homicides in Baltimore, the highest number in more than a decade.

Harrison said he is confident that the department is on the right track and that he is leaving it in good hands. He praised the work of the officers and staff of BPD, and he said he is confident that they will continue to serve the city with “integrity, professionalism, and compassion.”

Mayor Brandon Scott said he is disappointed to see Harrison go, but he respects his decision.

“Michael has been a tremendous leader for the Baltimore Police Department,” Scott said. “He has made significant progress in reforming the department and making it more accountable to the people of Baltimore.”

Scott said Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley will serve as acting commissioner until a permanent replacement is named.

Worley is a 25-year veteran of BPD and has served in a variety of leadership positions, including commander of the Western District and the Criminal Investigations Division.

“Richard is a proven leader who has the experience and the commitment to lead the Baltimore Police Department through this transition,” Scott said.

Harrison’s departure is the latest in a series of changes at the top of the Baltimore Police Department. In 2018, then-Commissioner Darryl De Sousa resigned amid a federal corruption investigation. Harrison was appointed to replace him.

It remains to be seen how Harrison’s departure will impact the Baltimore Police Department. The department is facing a number of challenges, and it is unclear whether Worley will be able to address them.

Nevertheless, Baltimore’s police union expressed support for Worley in a statement released Thursday morning. Union leadership had been critical of Harrison throughout his tenure, saying his crime-fighting strategies were too lenient.

“How many have lost their lives from this failed approach?” union leadership said on Twitter, adding they hope Worley will lead with a renewed focus on recruiting and retaining more officers to fill the department’s ranks and get violent criminals off the streets.

There’s been speculation Harrison could be eyeing a move to the District to become the new D.C. police chief.

FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser about the talk Thursday, she said: “As you know, we are undergoing a very robust interview process. I am delighted with the caliber and number of people who are interested in leading MPD. We’ll be convening a tele-town hall June 15 where we’re also going to ask D.C. resident businesses and other stakeholders for information. So, we’re looking forward to this process progressing.

“But I won’t talk about anyone in particular,” she said.