Hardwick, Vermont – A Vermont man was arrested for allegedly swinging the bucket of an excavator at state troopers as they tried to arrest his son on assault and burglary charges, police said. Fox News reports that Wayne Tallman, 52, was charged with aggravated assault on a protected official, resisting arrest, impeding, and reckless endangerment.

Police had arrived at the location to arrest his son, Brandon Tallman, in the northern Vermont town of Hardwick for assault.

As troopers struggled with Brandon, Wayne allegedly hopped into an excavator and started swinging the bucket at the officers.

“Hey! Turn it off! Turn it off!” the troopers could be heard screaming at the elder Tallman.