CARROLLTON, Ga. – A professor at the University of West Georgia has been charged with murder and terminated from his position after he reportedly shot and killed an 18-year-old woman who was an incoming freshman scheduled to begin classes this month.

Law enforcement authorities say Richard Sigman fired into an automobile at a courthouse parking deck, which subsequently killed Anna Jones early Saturday morning just after midnight, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

The Carrollton Police Department said on Facebook that the deadly encounter began when Sigman and another man got into an argument at a local pizzeria.

“The male notified security that Sigman threatened to shoot him. Security approached Sigman, saw he had a weapon, and told him to leave. Sigman then left walking toward the parking deck,” police said. “The investigation then indicates Sigman walked into the parking deck and began shooting into a parked vehicle striking the victim.”

Friends of Jones rushed her to Tanner Medical Center, but she did not survive, FOX reported.

It remains unclear if Sigman knew Jones, or exactly who was the intended target.

The Carrollton Police Department said their investigation remains active and they have no further information available for release as of Monday morning.

Jones was studying education and previously attended Mount Zion High School. They posted a message in response to the tragic chain of events.

“It is with great sadness that we write to inform you of the passing of Anna Jones, a recent Class of 2022 graduate of MZHS,” the school wrote on Facebook. “Anna loved this school and this community and she will be missed dearly by many.”

Sigman taught business at the university. He now faces several charges, which includes one count of murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. He remains in custody. The Georgia university took immediate action, announcing in an email that Sigman was fired following the homicide. “UWG has terminated the employment of Richard Sigman and continues to work with the city of Carrollton Police Department, which leads this ongoing investigation,” the university said, according to FOX 5. Carrolton is about 45 minutes west of Atlanta near the Alabama state line.