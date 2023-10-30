Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PASADENA, Calif. – In the new era of “name, image, and likeness” (NIL) money available to college athletes, “bling” has become as prevalent on some students as we might see on wealthy professional athletes. Over the weekend, several players from the University of Colorado football team lost more than just the game against UCLA, they also had expensive jewelry stolen.

The Colorado Buffaloes lost to the UCLA Bruins 28-16 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday. Once the game was over, defeat came in another form as Colorado players returned to their locker room only to discover that a lot of valuable jewelry had been stolen from some team members, KTLA reported.

“You can’t go play football and know your s— safe, dog. It’s messed up, bruh,” said a player who appeared to be defensive back Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig as shown in a video posted to the Bleacher Report website.

Silmon-Craig later weighed in on X in response to another posting of the video reportedly taken by Deion Sanders Jr., the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

“IN LOCKER ROOM YOU WOULD THINK YOUR STUFF SAFE MAN ITS CRAZY😡,” he wrote.

Star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the other son of Deion Sanders who plays on the team, regularly wears his #2 diamond studded chain. It was unclear if the highly recognizable piece of jewelry is among the items that were stolen.

At least five players were victimized, “including three players who allegedly had gold and diamond chains worth thousands of dollars stolen,” The Denver Post reported.

As every football fan knows, Coach Deoin Sanders, a Super Bowl champion and NFL Hall of Famer, has a flamboyant history. Thus far there are no reports that he is missing any property.

“We are aware of players having personal belongings taken from the CU visiting locker room during Saturday’s game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl,” said a spokesman for the University of Colorado when reached for comment from The Denver Post. “We are in contact with both the UCLA and Pasadena police. The Pasadena Police Department is the lead agency handling the investigation.”

The specific players who were victimized was not released, nor was the dollar amount of the missing jewelry.

