An undercover officer of the Philadelphia Police Department was injured in a shooting overnight in Southwest Philly, authorities said.

Law enforcement officials said a suspect fired at the officer’s car about 2:30 a.m. Saturday near S. 58th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw tweeted about the shooting, saying, “I was very grateful to walk into the hospital and see our officer’s smiling, albeit bloody, face.”

I was very grateful to walk into the hospital and see our officer’s smiling, albeit bloody, face. Our officers WILL NOT be deterred or intimidated by those that think they can victimize our communities without recourse; you will be found, and you will be arrested. https://t.co/ddSRToErQY — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) March 26, 2022

Police said the unnamed officer was injured due to glass fragments flying in his face. He is currently recovering at home.

The investigation is ongoing as investigators seek to find the perpetrator.