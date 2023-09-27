Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PHILADELPHIA – Police are investigating after an American Airlines flight attendant was found dead with a sock stuffed in her mouth by cleaning staff members inside a room at the Philadelphia Airport Marriott.

The unnamed 66-year-old woman from Las Vegas was found unresponsive by cleaning staff at the hotel Monday evening. Responding paramedics pronounced her dead around 10:40 p.m. The woman was discovered two days after she was supposed to check out, according to reports.

Police sources said there were no signs of forced entry or a struggle and no weapons were located inside the room, 6ABC reported.

Sealed prescription bottles were discovered inside the room, and investigators said she was on “several medications.”

Chief Inspector Scott Small said a cause and manner of death is undetermined, but she “suffered a sudden death,” reported NBC10.

The woman’s death is considered “suspicious,” Small said, and is being investigated by the police department’s Homicide Detectives Division.

The woman’s identity has not been released as autopsy results are pending as of Wednesday morning, the New York Post reported.

The Philadelphia Police Department did not immediately respond to media requests for additional comments.