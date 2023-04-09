Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Two Wisconsin police officers were killed during a gun battle that occurred during a traffic stop in Barron County on Saturday. Officers from two different agencies died after exchanging gunfire with the driver, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

An officer with the Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop at 3:38 p.m. in the Village of Cameron during which gunfire was exchanged. The Chetek police officer and an officer with the Cameron Police Department were both pronounced dead at the scene. The gunman involved in the shooting was transported to the hospital and later died, according to a press release from Wisconsin DOJ, reported FOX 9

The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting with the assistance of the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist, authorities said.

Once the investigation is concluded, it will be reviewed by the Barron County District Attorney.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Allied law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin have expressed their condolences following the deaths of the two officers, FOX reported.

“It is with heavy hearts, we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families of two officers lost in the line of duty today. Rest easy brothers, we have the watch from here,” the Hudson Police Department wrote in a tweet.

“All our love and prayers go out to the families of two officers lost in the line of duty today. May the Lord bless you and keep you and bring you peace,” Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban posted on Facebook.

“Tonight our hearts are heavy as we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families of two officers lost in the line of duty today,” Village of East Troy Police Department posted.