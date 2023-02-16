Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – At least two people are dead after a military Black Hawk helicopter went down Wednesday afternoon near Huntsville, Alabama, Fox News Digital reported.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the fiery crash occurred about 3:00 p.m. local time. “The area affected is Highway 53 near Burwell Road,” the agency confirmed on social media.

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a helicopter crash. The area affected is Highway 53 near Burwell Road. We anticipate evening traffic to experience heavy delays in this area throughout the evening. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) February 15, 2023

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services said the chopper burst into flames upon impact. He said there were two individuals aboard the aircraft and they did not survive.

Fortunately, no motorists or people on the ground were injured as a result of the crash, according to Fox.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the helicopter was a Black Hawk. There was no preliminary cause of the crash offered by authorities as the investigation gets underway.

The crash created havoc in the area as MCSO urged motorists to take alternate routes due to the highway closure.

“We expect heavy delays in this area throughout the evening,” the sheriff’s office said.

Redstone Arsenal, a United States Army post adjacent to Huntsville, said they were aware of the tragic circumstances, but the crash was not connected to their assets.

“First responders are on scene, and Redstone Arsenal is in full support of local authorities in their active investigation.” the statement said. “Initial investigations have determined that the incident is not connected to Redstone Arsenal assets, and we will continue to support community authorities as the situation develops.”

According to Lockheed Martin, “More than 4,000 BLACK HAWK aircraft of all types are in service worldwide today. The U.S. Army is the largest operator with 2,135 H-60 designated aircraft.”

Dale Strong, a congressman from Alabama, posted a tweet sending his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the crash.

I’m deeply saddened by the fatal helicopter crash that happened in Madison County today.



My heart hurts for those who lost their lives in this tragic incident and for their families as they learn of this news. — Dale W. Strong (@RepDaleStrong) February 15, 2023

