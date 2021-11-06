Tulsa, OK. – A Tulsa police officer shot and killed a reportedly suicidal man who held a knife to a hostage’s throat outside a midtown convenience store on Thursday. Police were called to the QuikTrip at 3100 South Sheridan Avenue, after they received reports of a man cutting himself in the store.
As officers engaged the man inside the store he left as officers followed him “trying to de-escalate” the situation according to Tulsa Police Lt. Richard Meulenberg.
At one point in the encounter, the suspect, age 36, grabbed a passerby who was riding on a bicycle and held a knife to his throat.
Police then shot the suspect who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The Tulsa World reports that the hostage was not harmed.
Meulenberg said that both surveillance footage and police body cameras captured the incident but they have not yet been released.