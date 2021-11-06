Tulsa, OK. – A Tulsa police officer shot and killed a reportedly suicidal man who held a knife to a hostage’s throat outside a midtown convenience store on Thursday. Police were called to the QuikTrip at 3100 South Sheridan Avenue, after they received reports of a man cutting himself in the store.

As officers engaged the man inside the store he left as officers followed him “trying to de-escalate” the situation according to Tulsa Police Lt. Richard Meulenberg.