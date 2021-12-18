Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Tulsa, Oklahoma – The Tulsa Police Department released a statement on Friday that detailed how a suspect stole over $100,000 from a QuikTrip convenient store. Thurman Rowe was arrested after security in the store identified the man as a suspect in a series of larcenies.

According to authorities, three different stores documented “Rowe stealing $1,600 in items such as cigarettes.”

“We believe this was just one incident in a long series of many grand larcenies. After talking with one of Thurman Rowe’s accomplices, officers located Rowe near Pine and Lewis. Rowe appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time and declined to speak with officers about the string of larcenies. While at booking, Rowe attempted to leave, but was not successful in escaping.”

Thurman Rowe was arrested for: Grand Larceny AFCF (After former conviction of a felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Public Intoxication and Attempted Escape.