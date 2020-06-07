The Tucson Police Officers Association reported that one of their members was targeted at his home last night.

In Facebook Post, they stated the following:

“Last night one of our members had his home and personally owned vehicle vandalized. He does not take a police car home. He does not wear a uniform to or from his house. He does not have a thin blue line flag or any pro cop stickers. The only way to explain this damage was that he was targeted. Targeted for the job he does. Targeted because he answered the call to serve his community.”

