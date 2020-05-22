President Donald Trump withdrew his nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives this week, officially putting an end to the troubled nomination of Chuck Canterbury, the former National Fraternal Order of Police President.

Canterbury was nominated last year, but the appointment has been stalled because of conservative concerns over his views on gun rights. The Senate Judiciary Committee put his nomination on hold last year after those complaints began to emerge.

The Wall Street Journal reported that

He tangled in his confirmation hearing with Republican senators who were frustrated that he wouldn’t clearly define his views on gun-control measures such as expanding background checks for prospective buyers and a ban on assault rifles. He was head of the FOP when it took positions supporting more-rigorous gun-control measures including an expansion of background checks.

According to Politico, “An administration official said Canterbury would have been unable to get out of the Judiciary Committee, leading to the withdrawal.”