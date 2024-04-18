Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A toddler from Minnesota has died after a tragic fall from a third-floor hotel room window in South Dakota, according to the boy’s family.

One-year-old Madden Hein fell from the Club House Hotel & Suites in Sioux Falls over the weekend. His parents, Kathryn and Alex Hein said the child passed away on Monday.

“It is with heavy hearts to say that our sweet baby boy Madden gained his angel wings late on April 15th,” the couple wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We miss him so much and we are having a hard time processing this all.”

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating Madden’s death, but Officer Sam Clemens, an agency spokesman, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune there is “nothing to lead us to believe it was anything other than a tragic accident.”

The Heins also revealed that “Madden is going into organ donation. His organs are going to help so many other people. Our little boy is a real-life superhero.”

On Wednesday, about 250 people gathered in Sioux Falls for a walk to honor the toddler whose organs will bring hope to others who are suffering, KELO reported.

Kathryn Hein is pictured with her son, Madden, who succumbed to his injuries on Monday. ( Kathryn Nasby Hein / Facebook)

Madden’s father, Alex, is a middle school social studies teacher and a high school basketball coach. The boy’s mother, Kathryn, teaches kindergarten and helps coach volleyball, the New York Post reported.

The couple also have a 3-year-old daughter, and Kathryn is pregnant, expecting a new arrival in August.

