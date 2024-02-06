Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MOODY COUNTY, S.D. – The Moody County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota sadly announced the death of Deputy Ken Prorok. On Feb. 2, he was killed while deploying spike strips during a pursuit.

“This is going to be a huge hole. Not only for my office, but for our entire community, and his entire family. Words can’t say what we’re going through right now. ‘I don’t know,’ is my typical answer,” Sheriff Troy Wellman said, according to DakotaNewsNow.

Deputy Prorok, 51, had served in law enforcement for nearly eight years.

The Officer Down Memorial Page provided the following details:

“Chief Deputy Sheriff Ken Prorok was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle being pursued by the Madison Police Department at 4:12 p.m.

“Chief Deputy Prorok responded to the call for assistance and was deploying spike strips at South Dakota Highway 34 and 472nd Avenue in Colman. The driver intentionally swerved toward Chief Deputy Prorok, killing him.

“The subject has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated eluding.

“Chief Deputy Prorok had served with the Moody County Sheriff’s Department for almost eight years. He is survived by his wife, a son, and two daughters.”

The suspect was identified as Joseph Hoek of Sioux Falls. He is being held in jail without bond. His next court appearance in Moody County is scheduled for February 9.