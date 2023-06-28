Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

GETTYSBURG, S.D. – George Floyd’s uncle, Selwyn Jones, was arrested on June 10 and is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, ingesting a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia following an overdose on methamphetamine, according to South Dakota media reports.

KELO reports that Jones, 57, lives in Gettysburg, S.D., and operates a motel where he was found unresponsive by responders who arrived on a report of a possible overdose. Two meth pipes were reportedly found near Jones.

A second party, Tarin James, 32, of Gettysburg was also arrested in the incident and was charged with possession of a controlled substance, ingesting a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, according to a report by Potter County News. A third party, Morgan Poss, was also reportedly arrested and charged.

Jones was reportedly treated and released by medical responders before being taken into custody by the Gettysburg Police Department. A search warrant was reportedly obtained and executed which led to the charges.

Jones made a court appearance on June 12 during which a judge determined Jones was not a flight risk and he was released on his own recognizance. Potter County News reported that Jones told the court that he is George Floyd’s uncle and as a result has scheduled events he has committed to attend. He was advised by Judge Christina Klinger to make the court aware of his travel needs and schedule, and travel must be pre-approved by the court.

Media reports indicate that the incident may still be under investigation with further charges possible.

Jones is scheduled to make his next court appearance in Potter County on July 25.

Minnesota Crime Watch & Information publishes news, info and commentary about crime, public safety and livability issues in Minneapolis, the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota.

This article appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.