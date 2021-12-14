UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A man died when he was crushed by a car as was trying to steal a catalytic converter according to 1 3WTHR .

Union County Deputies were called to a home on West Unionville Indian Trail Road a few minutes before 6 p.m. on December 8th for a death investigation. When officers got to the home, they found a man dead underneath a Toyota Prius that was sitting in the driveway.

Deputies found evidence that showed the man was trying to remove the catalytic converter from the car. At some point during the cutting of the exhaust pipe, deputies said the Prius fell off a jack and crushed the man.