Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to Open The Books, an oversight group that tracks “The Militarization of the U.S. Executive Agencies,” the IRS has spent approximately $4.5 million on guns and ammunition, but also $90,000 on night vision binoculars and close to $1 million on quick reaction capability equipment (communication devices) between the fiscal years of 2006 and 2019. With the addition of 87,000 new agents, these expenditures are set to grow dramatically.

Representatives Brian Mast (R-FL-18) and Byron Donalds (R-FL-19) offer give their opinions in the Floridian calling the idea that the IRS needs this equipment as “laughable.”

“After all, since when do visits from the IRS turn into police sieges,” Mast said.

“I take issue with the IRS needing ammo, armor, or night vision but find it laughable they have a line item for quick reaction capability equipment,” stated Mast.

Donalds says that this expenditure by the IRS on military equipment is precisely why the IRS should not be expanded in the first place.

“This is another reason why we shouldn’t be doubling the size of the IRS. If the IRS needs military equipment to enforce the tax code, maybe we should change the tax code to make it easier to comply with,” said Donalds.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...