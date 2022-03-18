RICHARDSON, Texas — Two Texas police officers have filed a lawsuit against their employing city as well as senior police leadership over allegations that they’ve been required to abide by a ticket quota system.

Officers Kayla Walker and David Conklin of the Richardson Police Department were the individuals who filed the lawsuit, WFAA reported.

The two officers also allege that members of their command staff have retaliated against them after they made public statements to the Richardson City Council and media outlets in 2021, and after they filed criminal reports with outside law enforcement authorities.