HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety has a potent new automobile to catch offenders. It is a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. However, this is no standard Hellcat.

The basic Challenger SRT Hellcat leaves the factory with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 pumping out 707 hp. However, Texas DPS — Southeast Texas Region — revealed this Hellcat has a few extra horses as it’s been upgraded to 1,080 hp. The vehicle was awarded to the agency by a judge following asset seizure proceedings, CarScoops reported.

The 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye was seized by law enforcement authorities in April 2021 after the driver engaged in dangerous street racing. The owner reached speeds of 160 mph and operated the vehicle erratically, according to Texas DPS.

Police noted that it “went from evading law enforcement in Harris Co. to now catching criminals wherever it roams in Texas,” CarScoops reported.

The Texas DPS Hellcat is a black and white car, although it’s only the hood and roof that are white, “which is a cool look,” according to Yahoo Autos.

“It’s also a slick-top with the lights mounted on the cabin side of the windshield as well as in the grille, fenders, and rocker panels. We especially like the lights in the hood scoops – such a cool addition,” Yahoo Autos noted.

Texas DPS is going against the norm. Typically, when law enforcement agencies acquire these kinds of performance vehicles they use them almost exclusively for public outreach events.

However, the police agency says this one is going into service as part of the fleet of patrol vehicles. So speeders motoring through Texas, beware! This Hellcat will be out on the front lines.

