Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A deputy of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas has died after an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head following an argument with her firefighter boyfriend, according to reports.

The Houston Police Department said a deputy of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and her boyfriend, an unnamed Houston firefighter, had an argument after leaving a restaurant in a pickup truck at about 12:45 a.m., Monday, FOX 26 reported.

Sometime during the argument, the deputy ended up shot in the head. Her boyfriend immediately drove to Fire Station 6 where authorities responded.

The critically wounded deputy was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said via Twitter.

The critically wounded HCSO deputy was identified as Amanda Crowder by Sheriff Gonzalez. Sadly, she was pronounced dead hours later.

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the death of our deputy. Please keep her, her family, and our agency in your thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/guqWqWEuOs — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 17, 2022

“Our hearts are heavy and filled with sadness over the death of HCSO Deputy Amanda Crowder, 33,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. “Please continue to keep the HCSO, the family and friends of Deputy Crowder in your prayers.”

Our hearts are heavy and filled with sadness over the death of HCSO Deputy Amanda Crowder (33). Please continue to keep the HCSO, the family and friends of Deputy Crowder in your prayers. https://t.co/JsXD2HTeWv — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 17, 2022

The Houston Police Department is investigating the incident. They have not confirmed investigative details regarding Crowder’s death, FOX reported.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...