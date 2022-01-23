Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SPRINGFIELD, Tennessee – A deputy with the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is dead after she was found shot inside her burning Springfield home Sunday night according to WKRN.

On Sunday, at approximately 5 p.m did not report to her assigned shift for roll-call. A deputy went to her home to check on her, and found her home on fire. according to a agency press release.

Firefighters arrived on scene and went inside the home where they found Deputy Puckett shot.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputy Puckett was 22 years old and had been with the sheriff’s office for four years.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are

facing right now. This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her

family, and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” said Sheriff Michael Van Dyke.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate this incident.