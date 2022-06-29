No Result
Fugitive killed in shootout with Kentucky State Police

Samuel Quinton Edwards was wanted for shooting a Tennessee police officer

Samuel Quinton Edwards

Samuel Quinton Edwards was killed in a shootout with Kentucky State Police.

June 29, 2022
June 29, 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A multi-state manhunt that began in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police officer ends in Kentucky after shots were fired leading to the suspect’s death.

Metro Nashville Police confirmed on Tuesday that Samuel Quinton Edwards, 34, was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with Kentucky State Police in Louisville on Tuesday evening, WSMV reported.

The wounded Hendersonville officer was identified as Cameron Ferrell. Police said he has since been released from the hospital and is recovering from home.

Hendersonville Police Officer Cameron Ferrell
Hendersonville Police Officer Cameron Ferrell.

Hendersonville Police said they partnered with Metro Nashville Police, Millersville Police Department, the FBI Task Force, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to locate Edwards, who was found in Louisville.

Following a pursuit Tuesday night around 8 p.m. on Dixie Highway, police said a shootout occurred between Edwards and Kentucky State Police, resulting in the death of the fugitive.

Kentucky State Police said its Critical Incident Response Team is handling the officer-involved shooting investigation.

Original Law Officer report from June 28, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Law enforcement authorities in Tennessee are engaged in a manhunt for a gunman who reportedly shot and wounded a police officer during a car chase Monday night, authorities said.

Police are searching for Samuel Quinton Edwards, 34, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. He remains elusive as of Tuesday morning, Fox News reported.

The shooting took place during a vehicle pursuit that terminated on Gibson Drive in Madison, a suburb in northeast Nashville, according to investigators.

Tennessee Police

The suspect abandoned his van after shooting the officer.

Edwards fired shots at a Hendersonville police officer’s patrol vehicle, striking the officer before abandoning his van and fleeing on foot.

Authorities said the gunman was armed with two weapons as he fled.

Samuel Quinton Edwards, 34, was identified as the gunman wanted in connection to the shooting of a Henderson police officer in a Nashville suburb on Monday night. Investigators say Edwards is armed with two guns and should be considered "extremely dangerous."
Samuel Quinton Edwards, 34, was identified as the gunman wanted in connection to the shooting of a Hendersonville police officer in a Nashville suburb on Monday night.

“Edwards should be considered armed and extremely dangerous,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Police described the wounded officer’s injury as “non-critical,” but did not elaborate.

Tennessee police

A Hendersonville police officer sustained "non-critical" wounds during the shooting.

Investigators believe Edwards then stole a white 2009 Chevy Silverado to facilitate his getaway. The truck is missing a front grill, and its front bumper has damage and dents, according to TBI.

Investigators believe Edwards stole a white 2009 Chevy Silverado that had its keys left inside from Gibson Drive in Madison. The pickup is missing a front grill and has damage and dents to its front bumper.
Investigators believe Edwards stole a white 2009 Chevy Silverado to facilitate his getaway.

Edwards is wanted for attempted criminal homicide and evading arrest.


