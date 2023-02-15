Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WARNING: Details contained in this news story are disturbing and may not be suitable for young or sensitive readers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A woman in Wisconsin who is accused of decapitating a man during a wild meth-fueled sex escapade last year randomly attacked her own attorney in court, according to a video clip of the encounter.

Quinn Jolly is representing 25-year-old Taylor Schabusiness in the gruesome homicide case. She is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault. On Tuesday, the woman lunged at her defense attorney after the judge suggested pushing the trial back two months, the New York Post reported.

Preceding the outburst, Judge Thomas J. Walsh recommended starting the murder trial on May 15 instead of March 6, a request that was actually made by Jolly.

Seemingly angered by the decision, Schabusiness flings herself at her lawyer in the Green Bay courtroom, striking him with her elbows and handcuffed wrists.

A court bailiff then intercedes and quickly tackles Schabusiness to the ground, the chaotic video clip shows.

After a few minutes, two additional court officers arrive to help pin Schabusiness on the ground until she calms down.

The courtroom dustup occurred after Jolly asked the judge for an extension in order to offer proof that Schabusiness was not competent to stand trail for the February 2022 grisly homicide of 25-year-old Shad Thyrion, Law&Crime reported.

The woman is accused of killing and dismembering Thyrion during a drug-fueled sex session. She reportedly performed sex acts on Thyrion’s lifeless body and mutilated his corpse with a serrated bread knife before dumping his head and penis in a bucket and his legs in a crockpot, leaving them for his mother to find, according to authorities.

Prosecutors said the sexual assault charge is for acts that occurred after the man was dead, Law Officer reported.

Schabusiness — who is married to another man — was found by officers at home covered in blood, records revealed. She reportedly told police they would “have fun trying to find all of the organs.”

During an interview, Schabusiness told detectives she and Thyrion had been smoking methamphetamine before going to his mother’s house to have sex using chains. She said she didn’t intend on killing him, though reportedly admitted she sat on the victim and “waited for him to die” as he coughed up blood, acknowledging that she went “crazy” during the deadly romp.

“Ya, I liked it,” Schabusiness said about choking Thyrion.

She pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, The Post reported.

Thyrion’s body was dismembered and scattered around his mother’s house (Facebook/Shad Thyrion)

A court-appointed doctor found Schabusiness competent to stand trial last year, but Jolly pushed back against the diagnosis. The defense lawyer told the judge he needed more time for his own expert to review the case and testify as to his client’s competency.